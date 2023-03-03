A September 2021 booking photo of Jacob Ryan from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury on Friday convicted a man of killing a woman and injuring her two children southeast of Rockford in 2021.

Jacob Ryan was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

The case against him stemmed from the Sept. 16, 2021, death of 25-year-old Ciara Paul at her home on Cannon Place Drive NE of Myers Lake Avenue in Cannon Township. Police say Paul was stabbed two death. Her two children, then ages 2 and 5, were injured.

Ryan was arrested later the same day at a bus station in Toledo, Ohio.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 27. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.