Man charged with murdering GR man found dead in driveway

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a man from Grand Rapids.

Brian Lamont Ashley Jr. was formally charged Thursday with open murder and felony firearms in connection to the Jan. 31 killing of Davion Shacorey Lee.

Lee, 22, was discovered dead in his car, which was parked in a driveway on 36th Street between Byron Center and Burlingame avenues in Wyoming. A witness reported hearing an argument and then seven shots.

Police named Ashley a person of interest early on in the case. Officers confirmed Ashley is the brother of Lee's children's mother. Neighbor's said the shooting happened outside her home.

Ashley’s next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.