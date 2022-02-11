Man charged with murder in shooting of 2-year-old daughter

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his 2-year-old daughter and then turning the gun on himself.

Wyoming police say Seninta Parks, 26, was arraigned from his hospital bed Friday on charges of open murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing death, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

An undated photo of Khalise Brewer. (Courtesy Lanae Brewer)

The shooting that killed 2-year-old Khalise Brewer happened at a home on Meyer Avenue between Porter and 28th streets in Wyoming. Khalise’s mom Kambria Brewer told News 8 that she dropped off her daughter at Parks’ apartment on Monday for a visit and was planning to pick her up Wednesday evening. But before that could happen, police say, Parks shot and killed the girl, then shot himself.

He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

On Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety would not discuss what led up to the shooting or a possible motive, though the police chief said it was not an accident.

A paternity test confirmed that Parks was the father of the girl. A judge ordered he pay $167 a month in child support in December. Brewer said he was upset about that, but not enough to make her worried about Khalise’s safety.

Parks was on parole after his release from prison on a 2012 armed robbery conviction. He also has a history of weapons violations and domestic violence.

At his arraignment Friday, a judge denied bond. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is now responsible for guarding him in the hospital.

He is next expected in court Feb. 23 for a probable cause hearing, then March 2 for a preliminary hearing to determine if he will stand trial. If convicted or the murder or shooting causing death charges, he faces life in prison.

*Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly said the suspect had previously been charged with sexual assault; it was actually a domestic violence charge. We regret the error, which has been corrected.