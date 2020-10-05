Man charged with murder in Grandville shooting

A photo of a shooting in Grandville on Oct. 10, 2020.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in the Friday shooting death of another man in Grandville.

Related Content 1 dead in Grandville shooting

Jerell Lemar Chapman, 19, was arraigned Monday on several counts, including open murder, assault with intent to commit murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing death, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony use of a firearm.

The charges are linked to the Friday evening death of Alex Isahia Disla, also 19, who was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle on Wilson Avenue SW near Blackhawk Drive.

Chapman was arrested the next morning in Kentwood.

He was denied bond, which means he’ll stay in jail while his case works its way through the judicial system. He’s expected back in court Oct. 19.