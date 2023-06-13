KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has decided to send the man accused of leaving a loaded handgun unsecured, leading to the death of a 2-year-old boy, to trial.

On Monday, Markus Nevills Jr., 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death Ki’Aire McCoy. The judge determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial.

His bond was reduced from $200,000 to $150,000. He remained in the Kent County jail on Tuesday.

If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

An undated photo of Ki’Aire McCoy. (Courtesy Natasha Smith)

Prosecutors said a loaded gun left unsecured led to the death of 2-year-old Ki’Aire McCoy in Kentwood on May 19. Investigators said Nevills admitted to leaving the handgun in the couch and then not paying attention as the boy crawled behind him, grabbed the weapon and shot himself. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died.