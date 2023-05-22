Markus Nevills is arraigned on a count of involuntary manslaughter on May 22, 2023.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged with manslaughter after authorities say a 2-year-old shot himself with a loaded gun that the suspect left out.

Markus Nevills, 22, was arraigned Monday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Kentwood police say the child was shot around 8:20 p.m. Friday at Hidden Lakes Apartments north of 44th Street near Breton Road. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

In court Monday, the judge said that Nevills was accused of leaving a loaded gun on the couch and then leaving the child alone.

Online Michigan State Police records show Nevills has two previous misdemeanor convictions: one for larceny in 2019 and one for assault in 2021.