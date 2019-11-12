Man charged with kidnapping child from bowling alley

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville police arrested a man they say tried to kidnap a child from a bowling alley last week.

Donald Zeigler, 41, was arraigned on a kidnapping charge Tuesday.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said the suspect is accused of trying to take a child away from the Fairlanes Bowling Alley along Fairlanes Avenue south of Chicago Drive.

Police reports say surveillance video from around 9:30 p.m. Friday shows that Zeigler was fixated on an 8-year-old girl. It then shows him pick her up and carry her away. She started screaming. Her father and others intervened, at which point Zeigler put the girl down and took off.

The girl was not physically harmed.

Investigators say they soon learned who the suspect was and had him in custody within hours. He was booked into the county jail Saturday, where he remained without bond Tuesday.