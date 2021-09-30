Man charged with fatal stabbing in Kentwood

A Sept. 28, 2021, booking photo of Paris Louis Lane from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with a stabbing in Kentwood that killed one person and injured another.

Paris Louis Lane, 19, is charged with felony murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

The Kentwood Police Department says Lane stabbed and killed Jacorian Randell White, also 19. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Eastern Avenue SE near 48th Street. A second person sustained injuries to his arms.

Police on scene of a stabbing at an apartment complex on Eastern Avenue near 48th Street in Kentwood. (Sept. 28, 2021)

Police arrested their suspect, Lane, nearby shortly after the stabbing.

Online records show Lane was booked into the jail the same day as the killing. His bond was set at $1 million when he was arraigned Thursday.