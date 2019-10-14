Man charged with drunken driving in US-131 crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been accused of driving drunk, causing a three-car crash on US-131 in Wyoming late last month.

Aaron Zimmerman was arraigned Oct. 1 on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Sept. 28 on northbound US-131 near 54th Street. Several people had to be freed from one of the vehicles by firefighters and multiple people were hospitalized.

Jail records show Zimmerman, 31, posted bond and was released from jail on the day of his arraignment. He waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 9, sending the case along to circuit court for trial.