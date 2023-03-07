WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged for the death of another man during a fight in a Wyoming hotel parking lot, police say.

Joshua Willow, 35, of Pennsylvania died during a fight in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on 54th Street and Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming Saturday, according to police.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety investigated and found that a physical fight broke out between Willow and Austin Curtsinger of Tennessee. When officers got there, they found Willow in the parking lot, unresponsive. They tried to save his life but he ultimately died at the scene from injuries he got during the fight, according to Wyoming police.

Police did not say how the men knew each other or what led up to the fight.

Detectives presented their findings to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued for Austin Curtsinger of Tennessee. Curtsinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter Tuesday.

Wyoming police are still investigating.