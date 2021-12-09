Man charged in York Creek Apartments homicide

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials have identified the suspect arrested in connection to a homicide at York Creek Apartments near Grand Rapids.

He was arrested Monday in connection to the homicide of Michael Wright in Alpine Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office identified him Thursday as Marquis Thomas, a 33-year-old man from Kentwood.

Thomas was arraigned Thursday on a charge of felony murder, a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a charge of felony firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Wright, 35, was found dead in a car at the York Creek Apartments, officials say. The medical examiner found he was shot.