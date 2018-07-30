Man charged in wrong-way US-131 crash with police

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A July 27, 2018 booking photo of Scott Edwin Kloosterman.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The man police say drove the wrong way down US-131, smashing into a police cruiser before his arrest has been denied bond.

Scott Edwin Kloosterman, 60, was formally charged in a Wyoming court Monday with his third offense of operating while intoxicated.

His court appearance came after a Wyoming officer passed him allegedly speeding south in the northbound lanes of US-131 early Thursday morning.

Two officers got onto the highway at 54th Street and stopped their cruiser in the center lane. Officers clocked the wrong-way driver going about 85 mph before the collision, which was captured on police dashcam.

The suspect lost a tire in the crash and slowly came to a stop.

Both officers were OK, safe for some scrapes and a Ford emblem-shaped bruise on one of their forearms from the steering wheel.

Kloosterman had visible scrapes and scabs when he was booked for the crime Friday.

Kloosterman had finished probation for his second offense of operating while intoxicated two weeks before the incident.

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.