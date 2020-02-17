Man charged in Walker road rage fight that injured woman

A Feb. 13, 2020, mug shot of Eric Alvarez from the Kent County jail.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with seriously injuring a woman in an apparent road rage incident in Walker.

Eric Anthony Alvarez, 24, was arraigned Friday on charges of assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm less than murder and failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed to News 8 Monday.

The assault happened Thursday evening outside the Starbucks on Alpine Avenue north of I-96. Police say there was some sort of road rage incident and a fight. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Her condition Monday was unclear.

Kent County jail records show Alvarez is being held on a $500,000 bond.