Man charged with murder in shooting at 28th St. hotel

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing several charges in the murder of another man at a hotel on 28th Street near I-96.

The incident happened Jan. 6 at the Clarion Inn and Suites in Cascade Township, east of the Kentwood city limit.

Jonqual Earnest Shaw, 27, was charged Thursday with felony murder, open murder, armed robbery and felony firearm.

The charges are linked to the death of Markel Tyrel Williams, 23.

Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office believe Shaw and another unidentified person tried to rob Williams and take his electronics and personal belongings.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found the victim shot in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two suspects were seen running away from the scene, deputies say.

Additional details in the case are being withheld at this time as authorities continue to investigate.

No bond was set for Shaw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6357 or submit a tip through the KCSO mobile app. You can also send an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.