Man charged in Kentwood homicide; bond set at $1M

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man has been charged with murder in a Kentwood shooting death.

The Kentwood Police Department says 36-year-old Kenneth Durell Byrd was arrested and charged Tuesday with homicide-felony murder, robbery armed, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Authorities were called on April 12 to the Walnut Apartments on Nature Trail Drive SE near Breton Road and 44th Street to report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound. The victim, 43-year-old Ante Andrew Webb of Grand Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a KPD news release.

Byrd had been held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. He was arraigned in Webb’s death Tuesday.

Kentwood District Court Judge William Kelly set bond for Byrd at $1 million.