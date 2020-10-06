Man charged in fatal Kent County crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in a Kent County fatal crash.

Robert Verdier, 30, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and a third driving while intoxicated offense.

The scene of a crash on M-37 at 10 Mile Road in Alpine Township. (May 28, 2020)

The two-car crash happened around 8:10 p.m. May 28 at the intersection of M-37 and 10 Mile Road in Alpine Township, south of Sparta.

Authorities say Verdier was northbound on M-37 when he crashed into another car, which was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 10 Mile Road.

The driver of the car stopped at the intersection, a 63-year-old man, died at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, as well as Verdier, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Verdier’s next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

