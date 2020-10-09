Man charged in Electric Cheetah Cascade break-in

An Oct. 6, 2020, booking photo of Jameson Balkema from the Kent County jail.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor has charged a man in an early morning break-in at a Cascade Township restaurant.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Jameson Balkema, 49, was charged with breaking and entering into Electric Cheetah Cascade, which happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies arrived at the restaurant, located at 6450 28th St. SE, after residents in the area reported hearing glass break and a vehicle leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed, authorities say.

When they arrived, deputies found the restaurant’s front window smashed in and that a cash box had been stolen. Surveillance video showed a person breaking into the restaurant before taking off in a stolen vehicle with “distinctive characteristics,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were able to track down the stolen vehicle in the Grand Rapids area and pulled over Balkema, who was driving, authorities said.

Balkema was also charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle. He’s currently at the Kent County jail on a $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids police at 616.632.6128 or contact Silent Observer at 616.744.2345.