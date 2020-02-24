Man charged in double-fatal 2017 Wyoming crash

A photo of crash in Wyoming that happened on Nov. 5, 2017,

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in a 2017 crash that killed two people.

Irsan Menkovic is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 4 a.m. Nov. 5, 2017 on Clyde Park Avenue, just south of 52nd Street in Wyoming.

Wyoming police say Menkovic was driving southbound on Clyde Park Avenue when the vehicle went over the curb, struck a fire hydrant and then a tree. The vehicle split in half in the crash.

Police say the rear-seat passengers, ages 27 and 30-years-old, were thrown from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wyoming police Capt. James Maguffee told News 8 it took a while for charges to be issued because Menkovic was severely injured in the crash. In addition, one of the passengers in the car who survived went back to Germany, he said.

Charges were filed on Jan. 27. Menkovic is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.