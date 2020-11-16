Man charged in deadly stabbing in Walker

The scene at Appletree Estates in Walker where one person was stabbed and killed. (Nov. 13, 2020)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in the deadly stabbing of another man in Walker.

Related Content Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Walker

The incident happened early Friday morning at the Appletree Estates mobile home park on Wilson Avenue NW between Leonard Street and Lake Michigan Drive.

The Walker Police Department said two men had been fighting and one of them was stabbed multiple times. Life-saving measures were performed on the victim but were not successful. Police say the victim was a 33-year-old man.

Matthew Stephen Joling, 26, was arraigned Monday on an open murder charge. He was denied bond and is being held at the Kent County Jail.

Anyone with information can contact WPD at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.