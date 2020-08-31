Man charged in deadly head-on Wyoming crash

The scene of a car crash in Wyoming. (March 3, 2020)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with two felonies after a head-on crash in Wyoming that killed a woman in March.

Dedrick Vincent Lamber, 48, has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Related Content Woman dies hours after head-on crash in Wyoming

The crash happened on March 3 at the intersection of 35th Street SW and Buchanan Avenue SW.

The initial investigation showed that a vehicle heading northbound on Buchanan was speeding when it hit a southbound vehicle head-on.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, Josefina Jarquin-Altamirano of Wyoming, died from her injuries.

Lamber, who was driving the northbound vehicle, was in critical condition after the crash. A 10-year-old passenger was in serious condition after the crash.