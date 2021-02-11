Man charged in crash that killed pregnant woman’s twins

A courtesy photo of the Merritt’s vehicle following a serious crash.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Criminal charges have been issued after a woman’s unborn twin daughters were killed in a drunken drive crash last fall.

“I can’t remember the last time we filed a charge like this,” said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, who has been with the prosecutor’s office for more than 25 years.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Oct. 26, 2020. According to probable cause documents filed with the court, 27-year-old Omarious Barns was driving on S. Division Avenue near Southbrook Drive SE in Cutlerville, south of Grand Rapids, when his car crossed the centerline and hit an SUV head-on.

Inside the SUV was Matthew Merritt and his wife Kristen. She was nine months pregnant with their twin girls and less than a week away from her delivery date.

A undated courtesy photo of an ultrasound of the Merritts’ children.

Authorities had to use the Jaws of Life to free her from the SUV and she was rushed to the hospital. There, doctors performed an emergency cesarean section. The girls were revived but died days later as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

“This is especially awful because there are two very young kids,” Becker said.

According to police, Omarious Barns’ blood alcohol content level was .187, more than twice the legal driving limit of .08.

Barns is now charged with two felony counts of operating under the influence causing stillbirth.

He is set to be arraigned in a couple weeks. If convicted, he faces 15 years in prison.

The Merritts are left to pick up the pieces and more forward without their daughters.

They say they are struggling with hospital and funeral costs. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help them.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says the state has seen a decline in alcohol-related crash deaths in recent years. In 2019, there were 295, compared to 315 in 2018 and 359 in 2017. The data for 2020 is still being processed.

MOHSP says that alcohol-related crashes still contribute to more than a fourth of all traffic deaths in the state.