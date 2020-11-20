Man charged in 2002 kidnapping, sexual assault of child

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say they have arrested the person who 18 years ago kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.

Court records show Richard Adams, 44, was arraigned Friday morning on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, kidnapping, and second-degree CSC during a felony.

The assault happened in August 2002. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the 4-year-old was taken from Amsterdam Gardens Apartment complex on Eastern Avenue. She later turned up on a stranger’s doorstep in rural Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids.

Police say they worked the case for months and have checked up on it in the last 18 years, but never came up with anything.

Then, recently, Michigan State Police’s DNA database pinged with a match. Court records show Adams had been arrested Nov. 3 in Wayland for a felonious assault with a family member and a DNA swab was taken.

Court records go on to say detectives then learned Adams had worked at the apartment complex from which the victim was kidnapped.

Charges were authorized and police arrested the man on Ionia Avenue SW near Buckley Street in Grand Rapids around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Online MSP records show Adams’ only criminal history in Michigan is a 2013 misdemeanor assault case to which he pleaded no contest and was jailed for 10 days.

He’s expected back in court for a probable cause hearing on the kidnapping and sexual assault charges in early December. If convicted, he faces life in prison.