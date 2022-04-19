KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old in Kentwood, the Kent County prosecutor says.

Justin Amir House has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Jamarion McCuller, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8.

McCuller was shot and killed on 29th Street SE near Broadmoor Avenue SE on March 12. The Alger Middle School student was 13 years old.

An undated courtesy photo of Jamarion McCuller.

His mother told News 8 the shooting happened while McCuller was a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

A suspect was arrested near the scene by was released on March 14 at the direction of the prosecutor’s office.