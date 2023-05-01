The scene of a shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex on April 28, 2023.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged for shooting another man at a Kentwood apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Dimario Parker, 37, was charged Monday with assault with intent to murder and weapons charges for shooting a 49-year-old Kentwood man.

The charges stem from Friday, when police say Parker and the victim got into an “altercation” at Woodland Creek Apartments off Paris Avenue in Kentwood. Both men knew each other, officers said. Parker fired several rounds from a handgun, hitting the victim.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and remains there as of Monday, according to Kentwood police. His name has not been released.

Kentwood Police and Grand Rapids Police Department officers arrested Parker at a Grand Rapids home later Friday. He was booked into the Kent County Correctional Facility.