Man charged again for possession of child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been formally charged with possession of child pornography for a second time, after being arrested by the Department of Homeland Security.

Daniel Louis Ashendorf, 29, was found to have child pornography knowingly on his personal phone and laptop on Nov. 3, according to an indictment filed on Jan. 26.

He was arrested on Jan. 14 by a DHS agent in Grand Rapids.

Ashendorf will be forced to forfeit all pornographic images and likeness as well as the Samsung cell phone and HP laptop where he had the pornography, according to the Jan. 26 indictment.

Back in 2016, Ashendorf was sentenced to three years in prison for using computers to commit a crime and possession of child sexually abusive material. He was released in 2019, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 31.