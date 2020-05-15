Man arrested in double homicide in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been arrested in a double homicide in Kentwood.

The Kentwood Police Department says William Morales-Sanchez is facing two open murder charges and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony in the deaths of 37-year-old Einar Villarreal and 35-year-old Nicholas Zepeda.

Officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. May 8 to the Paris Estates Mobile Home Park off 48th Street SE between Division and Eastern avenues. They found the two men inside a home on Marlette Avenue, both with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kentwood detectives say they considered Morales-Sanchez a person of interest after conducting an extensive investigation over the past week. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Morales-Sanchez was taken into custody Thursday in Grand Rapids.