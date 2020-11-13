Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Walker early Friday morning.

The Walker Police Department said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fight between two men at a home at the Appletree Estates mobile home park, located on Wilson Avenue NW between Leonard Street and Lake Michigan Drive.

One of the men was stabbed multiple times. The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a WPD news release.

The suspect ran away from the scene. Officers found the 26-year-old suspect in the Standale area where he was taken into custody, the release said.

Police have not released the victim’s name pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.