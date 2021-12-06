Man arrested in connection to York Creek Apartments homicide

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at York Creek Apartments in Alpine Township on Dec. 1, 2021.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have made an arrest in the Dec. 1 homicide of a man found at York Creek Apartments near Grand Rapids.

Officials arrested a man from Kentwood Monday in connection to the homicide, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he is being lodged on open murder charges.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Michael Wright, 35, was found dead in a car at the apartment complex in Alpine Township, officials say. The medical examiner found he was shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links