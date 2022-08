ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said that a 27-year-old Cadillac man was arrested on Sunday at a Wexford County home following a search warrant. His name has not been released.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery at a future date.

The robbery happened just before 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue.