Man arrested for Aldi parking lot assault in Alpine Twp.

Kent County

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested for assaulting a woman at an Aldi supermarket in Alpine Township, authorities say.

It happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at the store at 4101 Alpine Ave. NW near 4 Mile Road.

A man approached a woman in the store’s parking lot and threatened her with a knife, demanding she get out of her car, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday release.

Officials saw the woman screamed and kicked at him, and was then able to shut the car door and lock it.

Investigators have identified the man as Andrew Boyle, 55.

Boyle is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was arraigned Friday.

