LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man was arrested by Lowell police for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash Friday morning.

The Lowell Police Department said a 27-year-old Battle Creek man allegedly fled the scene of a crash that happened around 4:50 a.m. near Alden Nash Avenue SE and Segwun Avenue.

Officers said they later saw the man near Main Street and Hudson Street roughly two hours later and tried to make contact but he ran away.

After following him for a few blocks, they called in a K-9 unit from the city of Ionia. K-9 Titan tracked the man into a garage and found him hiding behind building materials.

The Lowell Police Department arrested the man on two misdemeanor charges from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and two felony charges from the City of Lowell Police Department. He also had six warrants from other law enforcement agencies.

The crash remains under investigation.