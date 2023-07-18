CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having child pornography and secretly taking lewd photos of victims in Cascade Township, deputies say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said on June 23, it began investigating a man who was taking pictures up women’s shorts and skirts at the Walmart located on 28th Street SE.

Deputies said they found thousands of photos taken in that manner. They also found electronic records of child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.

The man from Grattan Township, whose name was not released Tuesday, will face charges of surveilling an unclothed person, aggravated child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, according to the sheriff’s office. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Deputies said they believe the man frequented stores along 28th Street in Cascade Township, near his workplace. They have found several victims but believe there are many more.

Anyone who may have been impacted is asked to contact KCSO detectives at 616.632.6125.