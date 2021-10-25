Man armed with knife shot, killed by Kentwood police

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Kentwood police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night.

The Kentwood Police Department said officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing at the house on Grantwood Avenue SE near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and 44th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, there was an active fight inside the house and a 60-year-old man was armed with a knife. The armed man was shot by an officer and later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a KPDS news release.

Police have not released the suspect’s name pending family notification.

One person was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. They are listed in stable condition. A second person was treated at the scene for minors, the release said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The officer involved in the deadly shooting is on administrative leave while the Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigates the use of force. That’s standard procedure.