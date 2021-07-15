Man acquitted in case over ‘AR-15’ comment to lawmaker’s aide

Edward Kelman at Grandville District Court on July 15, 2021, for a trial on a misdemeanor count of malicious use of telecommunication services. He was ultimately acquitted.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grandville man accused of threatening a state lawmaker’s office has been acquitted.

A jury found Edward Kelman not guilty of a misdemeanor count of malicious use of telecommunication services following a short trial in Grandville District Court Thursday.

Kelman, 66, previously told News 8 that he called the office of state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, in May 2020 on accident — he said he was trying to call the Michigan Republican Party regarding his stimulus check. But when the aide he got on the phone wouldn’t give him the phone number he wanted, he got upset.

“And I asked her, ‘What am I supposed to do? Come down there like the rest of these people and walk around with my shiny AR-15 to get an answer?’ That’s what they took as a threat,” Kelman told News 8 over the phone.

He said he was referencing a demonstration a few days earlier in which armed protesters entered the state Capitol.

In court, the aide testified Kelman told her, “If you think what happened last week in Lansing was bad, wait until I get there next week. I’m polishing up my AR-15, and you won’t have anywhere to hide.”

She said his words prompted a panic attack.

“I immediately started convulsing and having a panic attack,” the aide, who was working from home when she took the call, said. “I curled up on my bed and I was crying.”

Kelman argued he never had any intention of following through on going to Lansing and doesn’t even own a gun. In an opening statement Thursday, his attorney Ryan Keast said Kelman was “just blowing off steam.”

“He’s an older guy with some zany political beliefs,” Keast told the jury.

Prosecutors said free speech has limits and that threatening someone is not protected speech.

Jurors disagreed and their verdict favored Kelman.

Following the verdict, Pohutsky issued a statement saying she was “saddened” Kelman was found not guilty.

“I am saddened to learn that Kelman was found not guilty of the violent threat he made against my office. This verdict sets a dangerous precedent that the next time someone is unhappy with the government, all they have to do is call a legislator and threaten them to get what they want without repercussions. The increased number of attacks and armed intimidation we have witnessed since April 2020 will continue to rise now that people see that the courts will find someone innocent of threatening others as long as they say they didn’t actually mean it. No matter what the outcome was today, that phone call caused my staff and me to fear for our lives. I hope people will remember that a real person was on the receiving end of that threat and that will be enough to stop someone from doing the same in the future.” Rep. Laurie Pohutsky

—News 8’s Susan Samples contributed to this report.