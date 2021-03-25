Man accused of trying to meet teen for sex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A California man faces felony charges in Kent County for allegedly trying to meet up with a teen girl for sex.

Sergio Lupian Andrade, who was in Michigan for work, faces charges of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, communicating with another person via the internet to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Court documents show Andrade fell for online bait set by a Kent County sheriff’s deputy on Monday. Authorities say Andrade sent a photo of his genitals to the officer — who he thought was a 14-year-old girl — and arranged a meeting. He was arrested Tuesday when he showed up in Kent County for that meeting.

Court records say he confessed.

Of convicted, the 33-year-old Andrade could spend decades in prison.