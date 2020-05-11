Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 kids in Kent Co. in 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting two children in Kent County back in 2016.

On Monday, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office issued two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving child under the age of 13 against James Wallace Treadwell, 62. Both charges are punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison.

The first charge is in connection to a January 2016 incident at Potter’s House School in Wyoming. The second allegedly happened at a home in East Grand Rapids in September 2016, according to a KCPO news release.

Police are asking anyone with information on these cases to call the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety at 616.949.7010 or Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300.

The prosecutor’s office said there is the possibility of other victims out there who have not come forward to make a report. Any child sexual abuse victims are encouraged to call their local law enforcement, Child Protective Services or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County at 616.336.5160.