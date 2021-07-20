Man accused of lying in Deanie Peters investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A probable cause document filed in Kent County District Court shows a man is accused of perjury in connection to the disappearance of Deanie Peters 40 years ago, but does not explain what exactly authorities say he lied about.

In a document dated July 3, authorities alleged James Frisbie, 61, lied regarding information, knowledge and/or statements he made to law enforcement about possible suspects or witnesses in the course of a homicide investigation.

When he made those statements, the document says, Frisbie was under oath after being called to give testimony under an investigative subpoena.

“His statements were disproved by other witness testimony during investigative subpoena and through prior reports and interviews conducted with James Frisbie and other witnesses reference this investigation,” the document reads.

The document also alleges that Frisbie told other witnesses not to bring their phones when they appeared under investigative subpoenas; two of them listened to Frisbie and didn’t bring their phones. One of them allegedly lied about his phone while under oath, the document says, but later told the truth to avoid a perjury charge. Frisbie was initially arrested on a count of bribing, intimidating or interfering with witnesses, but that charge was ultimately dropped.

The document does not list Deanie Peters by name, referring only to a “cold case homicide.” Authorities have confirmed to News 8 that Frisbie’s charges are related to her case.

An undated courtesy photo of Deanie Peters.

Deanie was 14 when she went missing from Forest Hills Central Middle School on Feb. 5, 1981. She stepped out of her brother’s wrestling practice, telling her mom she would be right back — but no one ever saw her again. Searches for her body have never yielded anything.

Frisbie, who was 21 when Deanie vanished, is the first person ever charged in connection to the case. He was arraigned July 3 on a count of perjury in 61st District Court in downtown Grand Rapids.

He faces a count of resisting an officer during his arrest on July 2. Court records from 63rd District Court in Grand Rapids Township allege that when a Kent County sheriff’s deputy went to Frisbie’s company, Frisbie Sign Co. on 66th Street at McCords Avenue SE in Alto, and told Frisbie he was under arrest, Frisbie replied, “Nope.” The deputy said that when he told Frisbie to turn around to be handcuffed, Frisbie again said, “No,” and “I’m not going to court.”

The court records say Frisbie tried to walk into an open garage, but the deputy blocked him and told him again he was under arrest. Frisbie then told the deputy to take his hands off him and “balled up his fists,” the records say. Frisbie allegedly continued to try to pull away, but the deputy eventually got a handcuff on his wrist, at which point Frisbie gave up.

He’s expected back in court Aug. 6 for a preliminary exam.

The investigative subpoena is the same tool prosecutors used to force witnesses to testify in the cold case murder of Renee Pagel near Rockford. That eventually led to a murder conviction.