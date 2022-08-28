An Aug. 16, 2022, booking photo of Garry Artman from the Forrest County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing a woman in Kent County almost 26 years ago is now in the Kent County Jail.

Garry Dean Artman, 64, was booked into the Kent County Jail on Sunday, jail records show. Artman was arrested in Mississippi on Aug. 15, where he was held until he could be extradited to Michigan.

Artman is accused of killing Sharon Kay Hammack in 1996. The 64-year-old trucker from Florida faces charges of open murder, felony murder and criminal sexual conduct first degree her death.

Hammack was a 29-year-old mother of two. Family members say she had a third child on the way. She died in 1996 when detectives say Artman raped and killed her.

Her body, which was dumped on 76th Street near Kraft Avenue in Caledonia Township, was discovered that same day on Oct. 3, 1996.

DNA from the crime scene eventually led investigators to Artman.

He is also accused of killed 24-year-old Dusty Shuck 10 years later in Maryland.

Garry Artman is believed to have killed Sharon Hammack (left) and Dusty Shuck (right). (Shuck photo courtesy Lori Kreutzer)

In the 1990s, more than a dozen women were killed in the Kent County area. Until this August, no arrests had been made in any of their deaths.