GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A metro Grand Rapids man is accused of killing his father and then injuring a Kent County deputy during a struggle over a gun, authorities say.

Htet Tun, 18, was jailed on charges of open murder, three counts of felonious assault and a count of assault on a police officer. Arraignment could happen as early as Monday.

His father Aung Tun, 49, was found dead Thursday afternoon when deputies went to his home on Sunbrook Street SE in the area of 76th Street and Eastern Avenue in Culterville for a wellness check. Authorities say Tun was shot and killed at a least a day before his body was found.

Body camera video from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies struggling with suspect Htet Tun. One deputy sustained an injury to the hand. (April 28, 2022)

While detectives were on scene awaiting a search warrant, Htet Tun returned to the home, which he shared with his father. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said he wouldn’t get out of the car when told to do so. When detectives opened the driver’s side door, they saw a rifle next to Tun.

Authorities said Tun grabbed the rifle and several detectives went for the gun. The sheriff’s office says Detective Nathan Stanton took hold of the barrel to keep Tun from pointing the gun at anyone and Tun fired it.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office Detective Nathan Stanton. (Courtesy)

Authorities initially told News 8 that Stanton was shot in the hand but the sheriff’s office clarified Friday that he was not actually hit by a bullet. He suffered a muzzle burn to his hand and some nerve damage.

After the shot was fired, Tun was arrested without anyone else being hurt. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office still has to review the case, so the charges he faces may be altered before arraignment.

As of Friday, Stanton had been treated at the hospital was recovering at home. He is expected to recover fully.

He has been with the department for four years.