Man accused of embezzling $14K from union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces federal charges for allegedly embezzling from a Grand Rapids-area union.

Federal court records show a grand jury charged Stephen Perez with embezzlement and theft of labor union assets, falsification of an annual finance report filed by a labor union, falsification of financial records required to be kept by a labor union.

Authorities say that between January 2016 and March 2017, while he was the treasurer, Perez stole some $14,408.05 from Steelworkers Local 402. He allegedly lied on various forms filed with the federal government to cover up the embezzlement.

If convicted, Perez could spend five years in a federal prison.