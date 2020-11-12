Man accused of dragging ex in Wyoming pleads guilty

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of dragging his ex-girlfriend down a busy Wyoming road will face sentencing.

Tuesday, 21-year-old Tyrese Mauricio Baker of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing serious injury and domestic violence. An unarmed robbery charge was dismissed.

The victim, Alexa Sandoval, told News 8 said she and a friend were getting a ride from him when she decided to get out of the car on May 30. When the car was stopped on Byron Center Avenue near 36th Street, she started getting out. She said he grabbed the backpack she was wearing started driving. Trapped in the straps of the bag, she initially tried to run alongside the car but slipped and was dragged.

Sandoval said he pulled the backpack tighter against her, keeping her from escaping, and accelerated, refusing to let go. She was eventually able to get loose. A friend took her to the hospital. She was then transferred to a burn unit.

Baker is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21.