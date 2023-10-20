ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County deputies say they have arrested a man on arson charges, saying he launched an incendiary device into a home north of Grand Rapids and sparked a fire.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Sept. 3 on 7 Mile Road NW west of Division Avenue in Alpine Township. Everyone in the house escaped unharmed. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed the fire was started when something like a firework or mortar was launched into the home.

Deputies canvassed the area and developed a suspect, a 19-year-old Plainfield Township man. Investigators say he knows the homeowners.

He was arrested Thursday and was expected to be charged with second-degree arson, placing explosives near property causing property damage and manufacturing or possession of an explosive or incendiary device causing property damage.

The suspect’s name was not released pending arraignment.