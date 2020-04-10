Man accused of accosting child in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged after authorities say he accosted an 11-year-old girl for immoral purposes.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed to News 8 that 23-year-old Joshua Hocquard has been charged with one felony count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

The alleged incident happened in East Grand Rapids on Friday, April 3. Becker said Hocquard was driving when he stopped and asked an 11-year-old girl who was walking whether she wanted to see his genitals.

East Grand Rapids Public Safety Chief Mark Herald told News 8 authorities have arranged for Hocquard to surrender at the Kent County Correctional Facility Friday morning.

Becker said he was not aware of Hocquard having any prior criminal history.