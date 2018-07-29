Kent County

Man accidentally shoots self at animal park

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2018 07:13 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2018 07:13 PM EDT

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man accidentally shot himself at a Kent County zoo Sunday.

It happened at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Bowne Township, southeast of metro Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a man who has a concealed pistol license shot himself in the leg. No one else was hurt.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital. His condition was not available later Sunday.

As is standard procedure, the sheriff's office will forward its investigation to the prosecutor's office, which will decide whether charges are warranted.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps Millennial Night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps Millennial Night