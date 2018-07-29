Man accidentally shoots self at animal park

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man accidentally shot himself at a Kent County zoo Sunday.

It happened at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Bowne Township, southeast of metro Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a man who has a concealed pistol license shot himself in the leg. No one else was hurt.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital. His condition was not available later Sunday.

As is standard procedure, the sheriff's office will forward its investigation to the prosecutor's office, which will decide whether charges are warranted.