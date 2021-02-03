Man, 85, killed in Alpine Township crash

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say an 85-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Alpine Township Tuesday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Westshire Drive between 4 Mile and 6 Mile roads.

Michigan State Police said a southbound Chrysler Town and Country minivan tried to turn east onto Westshire when the driver went in front of a northbound Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The crash caused the minivan to hit a pickup truck, which was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Westshire.

The driver of the minivan, an 85-year-old Comstock Park man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to an MSP news release.

The driver of the Monte Carlo was taken to the hospital and later released. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

State police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.