PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drowned in the Grand River north of Grand Rapids Tuesday.

It happened off Konkle Drive NE near Jupiter Avenue in Plainfield Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says emergency responders were called there around 11:45 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive man in the water. When they arrived, they found a 76-year-old man dead.

The death has been ruled an accidental drowning, authorities say. While it was not immediately clear how the man ended up in the water, deputies said no foul play was suspected.

The man’s name was not released Wednesday.