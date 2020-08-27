Man, 22, arraigned in murder of Kentwood woman

An undated mug shot of Fredy Bautista, from the Kent County jail.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in a death of a Kentwood woman was arraigned on an open murder charge Thursday.

Fredy Bautista, 22, was formally charged in the death of Deolanda Gancino Galvez, who was found dead in her home at the Windmill Pointe Village mobile home park on Aug. 10.

Police have not released the cause of death or a motive in the murder, only saying they believe the 45-year-old victim knew Bautista.

Bautista, who was arrested for auto theft in Nebraska, was brought back to Michigan after waiving extradition proceedings. He’s currently being held at the Kent County jail.

Anyone with information should call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.