CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular mom-only conference is coming to Kent County. The fourth MamaCon event is set for May 21 at Davenport University.

“Moms sometimes feel like their life is crazy or their kids are crazy,” said Samantha Cutler, creator of the event.

The all-day program will offer more than fifty moms a place to feel seen and heard. There will be three breakout sessions, which include a pelvic floor expert and yoga teacher.

“When you get moms together in a room, they feel like they’re not alone and feel connected,” Cutler said.

The ticketed event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Lunch and snacks are included in the cost.