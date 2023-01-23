GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tax season is here.

The IRS started accepting and processing 2022 tax returns Monday.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way offers free help to prepare and e-file your taxes and make sure you’re getting your earned income tax credit, child tax credit, credit for other dependents or other credits.

Each year, the United Way holds an EITC Awareness Day. This year, it’s on Friday. The group says you can get up to $6,935 through the earned income tax credit if you have qualifying children. People without children could get a tax credit of up to $560. The IRS says the average refund last year was $2,043.

But the United Way reminded that the EITC can be confusing; one third of the population eligible for it changes each year and it varies by income, family size and your filing status. Citing the IRS, it said 1 out of 5 workers don’t claim the EITC.

To set up an appointment for help with your taxes, call 211. When headed to your appointment, make sure you bring:

Your ID and Society Security information, as well as information for your dependents.

W-2s and 1099s, Social Security, unemployment and all other income statements.

Records for expenses like tuition, mortgage interest or real estate taxes.

Dependent child care information, including your provider’s name, address, Social Security number or tax ID number.

Form 1095-A if you bought health insurance through the federal marketplace.

Copies of last year’s state and federal returns.

Banking information for direct deposit of your refund.

If you’re filing jointly with your spouse, both of you need to be present to sign the return.