Major crash closes Ada intersection; Aero Med called to scene

Kent County

Emergency crews on scene of major crash at Fulton St. and Spaulding Ave.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are reports of injuries following a serious crash in Ada Township Sunday morning.

First responders were called to the scene at Fulton Street and Spaulding Avenue around 2 a.m. Emergency crews said an Aero Med helicopter was responding to the scene.

As of 3 a.m., the intersection was shut down in all directions.

Emergency personnel said Michigan State Police troopers were handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available online and on Daybreak Sunday morning from 5-8 a.m. on WOOD TV8.

